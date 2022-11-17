Breezy Morning

Not as cold this morning thanks to the wind! Gusts between 20 and 30 mph will be possible before dying down the second half of the day.
Temperatures have only dropped into the 30s, 40s and 50s this morning! You'll still want a jacket as you head out but at least we're getting "some" relief from the frigid temperatures. Highs will warm into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon with tons of sunshine the first half of the day. Then, a few high clouds will roll in from the west this afternoon, which could make for a nice sunset this evening.
Overnight lows will drop back into the 20s, 30s, and 40s tomorrow morning and highs will push into the 60s and 70s before dropping this weekend thanks to another system passing through. The White Mountains could see some flurries Saturday but the rest of us will stay dry with highs in the 50s and 60s with cold overnight lows.
If you're participating in El Tour de Tucson or heading to the UA Football game, have a jacket close by especially during the morning hours!
- Today: Breezy AM, nice afternoon. High: 70°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 42°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High: 72°