Breezy Monday

The wind will pick up again today thanks to a system that is off the coast of Southern California. This system will bring strong gusty wind today so secure loose objects just in case.
The strongest wind will be across Cochise and Santa Cruz County with gusts up to 35 mph. Blowing dust will also be possible!
This system won't bring a whole lot of moisture with it so only isolated showers are expected at this time beginning as early as tonight to the west of Tucson. Isolated showers will continue off and on into Wednesday morning only trace amounts to 0.10" for the valleys. The mountains could pick up a dusting to 2" of snow mainly above 6,000'. Flurries will be possible around 4,000' by Wednesday morning but little to no accumulation is expected.
Temperatures will drop into the 50s tomorrow with overnight lows near or below freezing Wednesday and Thursday morning. Then highs will rebound into the 70s by Friday afternoon and through this upcoming weekend!
- Today: Sunny and breezy. High: 64°
- Tonight: Clouds increase. Low: 36°
- Tomorrow: Few showers, colder (30%). High: 58°