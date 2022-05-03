Breezy day..

Highs will range from the low 80s to low 90s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. Expect sustained wind between 5 to 15 mph with gusts around 25 mph for most but around 30 mph to the east of Tucson. Overnight lows will range from the mid 40s to mid 50s across Southeastern Arizona tonight.
It will be breezy to windy at times today as a system passes by to the north with gusts around 25 to 30 mph. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire! Also, expect a mix of sun and clouds today but the rest of the week we'll see tons of sunshine.
Temperatures will drop slightly tomorrow into the upper 80s before warming into the mid 90s by Thursday and close to the triple digit mark by Saturday afternoon! It won't last as another system passes by to the north bringing strong winds over the weekend and temperatures will also drop into the low 90s for Mother's Day and possibly mid 80s early next week.
- Today: Breezy, few clouds and warm. High: 91°
- Tonight: Cool and clear Low: 55°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and near average. High: 89°