Breezy day

Another warm day but not as warm as yesterday where we hit the triple digit mark for the first time this year! Highs will warm into the low 90s with tons of sunshine but it will be breezy throughout the day.
Temperatures will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s today and it will be breezy to windy with gusts around 30 to 35 mph. Even though there is no red flag warning, remember one less spark, means one less wildfire. We are under a moderate to severe drought for all of Southeastern Arizona and with the breezy conditions today, fires will be a concern.
Staying on the breezy side tomorrow but temperatures will also slowly start to "cool" each day with highs in the upper 80s by Friday. That doesn't last though with highs pushing back into the low to mid 90s over the weekend and into early next week.
- Today: Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 93°
- Tonight: Mild and clear Low: 55°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 90°