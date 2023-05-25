Breezy at times

More of the same with highs in the mid 90s for the warmest spots and tons of sunshine. The wind will pick up a little bit more this afternoon as well!
Temperatures are back in the 50s and 60s this morning and will warm back into the 80s and 90s this afternoon! Remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
An area of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest is heading southward and the wind will start to pick up as a result. This afternoon gusts will sit between 15 and 20 mph and by Friday, gusts could climb closer to 25 to 35 mph mainly east of Tucson in Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County. It will be gusty on Saturday afternoon too but the wind should die down for the second half of the weekend and Memorial Day.
We’ll stay dry for the next several days with temperatures staying right around average. The warmest day will be on Saturday with highs climbing close to the triple digit mark. Temperatures will then fall into the low to mid 90s early next week, including Memorial Day!
- Today: Sunny and warm. High: 96°
- Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 60°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 96°