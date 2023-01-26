Breezy and cool

Cold morning followed by a breezy and cooler afternoon! We're tracking a gorgeous weekend but the nice weather doesn't last...
Temperatures are slightly "warmer" compared to the past couple of mornings but you'll still see ice on your windshield if you left your car uncovered! Bundle up! Temperatures will gradually warm into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon but it will be breezy to windy with gusts between 20 to 30 mph. Secure loose objects that could cause damage before you head out the door this morning!
Friday through the weekend looks beautiful with highs approaching seasonal averages by Saturday and Sunday. A few high clouds will be possible but other than that, expect tons of sunshine. On Sunday, the wind will begin to pick up as the next system approaches.
This system will bring a chance for scattered valley rain and mountain snow starting Monday night with scattered showers on tap for Tuesday as well. Temperatures will also drop from the upper 60s this weekend into the low to mid 50s by Tuesday. More details to come as we get closer!
- Today: Cold morning, then breezy and sunny. High: 57°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 32°
- Tomorrow: Warmer with tons of sunshine. High: 62°