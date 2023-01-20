 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SATURDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in the
typically colder locations of the Warning area both Saturday
and Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM
MST Saturday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to
8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from
26 to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

BREAKING: Westbound I-10 re-opens south of Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
I-10 at Craycroft Crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two separate crashes involving multiple vehicles including semis caused major traffic headaches on I-10 south of Tucson.

The crashes happened just before 11:00 a.m. Friday in the area of I-10 and Craycroft Road. However, traffic tie-ups extended all the way to Valenica and Kolb Roads.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tells News 4 Tucson the eastbound lanes of I-10 were not affected by the closures. 

News 4 Tucson has confirmed at least one person suffered serious injuries. 

As of 12:50 p.m. the westbound I-10 traffic lanes were reopened, but if you are headed that direction, be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time.

Paul Birmingham is an Investigative Producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. He is a three time Edward R. Murrow award winner, native Tucsonan, and a proud Arizona Wildcat.

