BREAKING: Westbound I-10 re-opens south of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two separate crashes involving multiple vehicles including semis caused major traffic headaches on I-10 south of Tucson.
The crashes happened just before 11:00 a.m. Friday in the area of I-10 and Craycroft Road. However, traffic tie-ups extended all the way to Valenica and Kolb Roads.
The Arizona Department of Transportation tells News 4 Tucson the eastbound lanes of I-10 were not affected by the closures.
News 4 Tucson has confirmed at least one person suffered serious injuries.
As of 12:50 p.m. the westbound I-10 traffic lanes were reopened, but if you are headed that direction, be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time.