BREAKING: Verdict announced in kidnapping and murder trial of Christopher Clements

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wash and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Cochise and Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become
impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 203 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Gardner Canyon, Turkey Creek, Mud Spring Canyon, upper
Babocomari River and Cienega Creek.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sonoita and Elgin.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
County through 430 PM MST...

At 344 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Saguaro National Park East, or 9 miles east of Davis-Monthan Air
Force Base, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights,
Tanque Verde, Vail, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation,
East Sahuarita, Summit, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro
National Park East, Catalina Foothills, Tucson Estates, Rita Ranch
and San Xavier Mission.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 258 and 284.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 48 and 63.
Route 83 near mile marker 58.
Route 86 between mile markers 167 and 171.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BREAKING: Verdict announced in kidnapping and murder trial of Christopher Clements

  • Updated
  • 0
Clements

Christopher Clements

TUCSON (KVOA) - Following a nearly three-week trial, a Pima County jury has returned their verdicts in the child kidnapping and murder case of Christopher Clements.

After nearly two days of deliberation, on Friday jurors found Clements guilty of the kidnapping and first-degree-murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was last seen near her Central Tucson apartment, and authorities located her body on June 6, 2014.

Clements,40, did not take the stand in his own defense during the trial.

Clements will also face a second murder trial in February for the kidnapping and killing of six-year-old Isabel Celis.

Clements was indicted on Sept. 15, 2018, on 22 charges related to the killing of Celis, who vanished from her family's Tucson home in April 2012.

Investigators said in 2017 that Clements provided information that led federal agents to the location of Celis' remains on March 3, 2017, five years after she disappeared.

Authorities said Clements then guided investigators to her remains, in an area near where Gonzalez's remains were also discovered three years earlier.

Following through on her campaign pledge to oppose capital punishment, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has already taken the death penalty off the table in both cases.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.

Tags

Paul Birmingham is an Investigative Producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. He is a three time Edward R. Murrow award winner, native Tucsonan, and a proud Arizona Wildcat.

