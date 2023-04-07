 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Tucson Police investigate Midtown shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
University Blvd. Shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Stone Avenue and University Boulevard. 

Right now, few details are available, as this is a rapidly developing situation. 

Officers tell News 4 Tucson, they responded to a report of a shooting just after 11:30 a.m. Friday. 

Tucson Police confirm the victim is a male. 

Investigators say there are currently no suspects in custody. 

News 4 Tucson's Lupita Murillo is on the scene, and working to get more information about what may have led up to the shooting. 

Paul Birmingham is an Investigative Producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. He is a three time Edward R. Murrow award winner, native Tucsonan, and a proud Arizona Wildcat.

