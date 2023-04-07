BREAKING: Tucson Police investigate Midtown shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Stone Avenue and University Boulevard.
Right now, few details are available, as this is a rapidly developing situation.
Officers tell News 4 Tucson, they responded to a report of a shooting just after 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Tucson Police confirm the victim is a male.
Investigators say there are currently no suspects in custody.
News 4 Tucson's Lupita Murillo is on the scene, and working to get more information about what may have led up to the shooting.