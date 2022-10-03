 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING: Sheriff's deputies investigate suspicious death

  • Updated
  • 0
Breaking news

TUCSON (KVOA) - Breaking news from northwest Tucson, where Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death.

This is happening right now at a mobile home park near Ruthraff Road and La Cholla Boulevard. 

At this point, detectives are not releasing many details about this incident, though, they do tell News 4 Tucson there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Stay with News 4 Tucson on-air, online, and on your mobile device, as we bring you updates on this story throughout the day.

Tags

Paul Birmingham is an Investigative Producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. He is a three time Edward R. Murrow award winner, native Tucsonan, and a proud Arizona Wildcat.

Recommended for you