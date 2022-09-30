BREAKING: Pima County judge denies stay in Arizona abortion case

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Pima County Superior Court judge has denied a stay in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
The injunction blocking enforcement of a 1864 near total abortion ban in Arizona was lifted by Judge Kellie Johnson one week ago.
Friday afternoon's ruling by the judge means Planned Parenthood has lost their bid to keep that law from taking effect, meaning the near ban will remain in place in our state.
The only exception is for cases in which the mother's life is in danger.
In her ruling, the judge said the organization failed to meet its burden establishing that a stay was appropriate in the case.