BREAKING: OVPD sergeant cited in off-duty incident

TUCSON (KVOA) - An Oro Valley Police sergeant is facing criminal charges, after investigators say he was involved in an off-duty crash earlier this month.
Authorities say Oro Valley Police Department Sergeant Jose Sanchez was cited by the Pima County Sheriff's Department for leaving the scene of a collision following the incident on Sept. 6.
In an email, Chief Kara Riley issued the following statement:
"OVPD is committed to complete transparency and is now able to advise the community of this incident. The trust of our community is vitally important to us, and we will always strive to maintain that trust."
Authorities also say there is an ongoing administrative investigation, to determine whether Sanchez violated any police department policies.