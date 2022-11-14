BREAKING: Christopher Clements sentenced in kidnapping, murder of Maribel Gonzalez

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson man convicted of the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old girl will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Following a nearly three-week trial last September, Christopher Clements, 40, was found guilty of the kidnapping and first-degree murder of Maribel Gonzalez.
During a hearing on Monday, Pima County Superior Court Judge James E. Marner handed down the natural life sentence against Clements for Mariblel's murder. Judge Marner also sentenced Clements to 17 years in prison for her kidnapping. That sentence will be served consecutively with the life sentence.
Clements now faces trial in February for the kidnapping and murder of six-year-old Isabel Celis.
On Sept. 15, 2018, Clements was indicted on 22 charges related to the killing of Celis, who disappeared from her central Tucson home in April 2012, and Gonzalez, who was reported missing in June 2014.
The bodies of both girls were located were found in a rural area in Avra Valley northwest of Tucson.
The Pima County Attorney's Office has taken the death penalty off the table in both cases.
Clements has pleaded not guilty to all the charges that prosecutors brought against him.
In additional to the two Pima County murder and kidnapping cases, Clements is already serving 35 years in prison in connection with a 2017 burglary conviction in Maricopa County.