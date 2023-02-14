 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Arizona governor withdraws Dr. Theresa Cullen's nomination to head ADHS

  • Updated
  • 0
cullen
By Anthony Victor Reyes

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has withdrawn her nomination of Rear Admiral Theresa Cullen, M.D., M.S. to serve as the Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Dr. Cullen has served as Pima County’s health director since June 2022. 

Regarding her decision to withdraw Cullen's nomination, on Tuesday Governor Hobbs issued the following statement:

“Her actions and her decisions saved countless lives during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Hobbs said. “In December 2022, Arizona became the State with the single highest number of Covid deaths per capita across the Country. Dr. Cullen’s leadership during those tumultuous years directly resulted in more Arizonans being alive and with us today.

“But even with this mountain of expertise, and an immense track record of public health success, some lawmakers have decided that they should instead participate in vicious personal attacks and criticism over a tweet thanking frontline healthcare workers several years ago. This is not only foolish, it detracts from the important work we have in front of us.

“While I am deeply concerned that Dr. Cullen has chosen not to proceed as the nominee for AzDHS director, I understand and respect her decision. The way some Republicans on the State Senate’s committee on director nominations was nothing short of harassment and those who participated in it should be ashamed of their behavior - we all should.

“If the Senate’s Director Nominations Committee is unwilling to acknowledge the skill and expertise of Dr. Cullen, there may be no public health professional in the State they would endorse. As long as Republicans choose politics over the people of Arizona, some of the most talented and qualified candidates will choose not to enter state service, and it is the people of Arizona who will suffer most because of these political games.”

News 4 Tucson will have more on this breaking story throughout the day. 

Paul Birmingham is an Investigative Producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. He is a three time Edward R. Murrow award winner, native Tucsonan, and a proud Arizona Wildcat.

