Downed power lines shut down EB I-10 at Alvernon (update)

Update: Southbound Alvernon at Irvington is re-opened, northbound Alvernon at I-10 is now re-opened, I-10 eastbound is re-opened.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Interstate 10 at Alvernon Way is currently shut down, due to a downed power line.

Eastbound lanes on I-10 at MP 265 are shut down. Traffic is being diverted to southbound Palo Verde Rd.

According to The Arizona Department of Public Safety, they are trying to locate the company that owns the power line and will have them remove it.

No word on when eastbound lanes are reopening.

