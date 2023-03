TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Fire Department is working on a fire inside a commercial building, located at 2886 N. 1st Ave.

Fire officials say 1st Ave, from Glenn St. to Blacklidge Dr. is shut down. Drivers should avoid the area.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, or if there are any injuries involved.

Stay with news 4 Tucson for the latest updates.