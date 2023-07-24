Bowl Creek Fire update

TUCSON (KVOA) — Due to the storm system with outflow winds, the Bowl Creek Fire has been pushed to the north.
It is estimated to be 1,000 acres, according to AZ State Forestry.
There is a fire hit containment line on South/Southeast sides.
The north/northeast sides are active, but hand crews and dozer are making progress.
SET is in place for some areas.
