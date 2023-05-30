 Skip to main content
Both lanes of Tangerine now open after rollover accident

  • Updated
  • 0
traffic alert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Westbound Tangerine was blocked due to a traffic accident this morning.

Oro Valley Police Department says there was a two-vehicle minor injury crash.

One of the vehicles rolled over as a result of the crash.

OVPD says one person was transported to the hospital by Golder Ranch Fire.

The roadway was blocked for just under an hour. Both lanes of Tangerine are now open according to Oro Valley Police Department.

The cause is still under investigation.  

Stay with News 4 Tucson for any updates.

