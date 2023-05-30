Both lanes of Tangerine now open after rollover accident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Westbound Tangerine was blocked due to a traffic accident this morning.
Traffic collision- Tangerine at Ranch Vistoso. Westbound Tangerine is fully blocked. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/bygLgdSYRw— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) May 30, 2023
Oro Valley Police Department says there was a two-vehicle minor injury crash.
One of the vehicles rolled over as a result of the crash.
OVPD says one person was transported to the hospital by Golder Ranch Fire.
The roadway was blocked for just under an hour. Both lanes of Tangerine are now open according to Oro Valley Police Department.
The cause is still under investigation.
