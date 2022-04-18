Border traffic builds up in Nogales amid truck driver protest in Texas

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - Truck drivers in Texas protesting Gov. Greg Abbotts decision to step-up inspections that he says are to combat cartels from smuggling drugs or people across the border.
However, this decision could be creating more delays for other ports of entry.
News 4 Tucson spoke with truck drivers at the Mariposa Port of Entry who say they are very aware of the situation in Texas. They said they are concerned this will cause supply chain disruptions.
Trucker, Gerjun Cummings said he is aware of Abbotts' decision. Cummings said he is worried the Texas logjam could it worse for commercial trucking companies especially when it comes to supply chain issues.
"The governor can put an end to that. I think he's being selfish, you know," he said. "People are complaining about not being able to get fresh produce. This world is something else, right now."
"Fruits and vegetables, tomatoes," Conrado Figueroa, a fellow truck driver said. "Sometime, I carry more meat, seafood."
Figueroa, who transports a variety of goods, says recently he has noticed some traffic buildup while crossing the mariposa port of entry.
"The wait times to come into the U.S. can be two hours and hour and a half," the longtime truck driver said. "The traffic varies."
U.S. Customs and Border Protection released the following statement.
“The Port of Nogales’ Mariposa Commercial Facility did experience a short spike of inbound traffic for a couple of days last week. There has been no other notable impacts.”