Border Patrol vehicle stop leads to multiple arrests

  0

HEREFORD, Ariz. (KVOA) - Border patrol agents make multiple arrests near Hereford, AZ.

On Sep. 9, agents at the Brian A. Terry Station say suspected migrants entered an SUV along a remote area near SR-92 near Hereford, AZ.

According to a tweet from John R. Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector, agents conducted a vehicle stop which led to the arrest of two U.S. citizens, three migrants, and the seizure of two firearms. 

