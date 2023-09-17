Border Patrol vehicle stop leads to multiple arrests

HEREFORD, Ariz. (KVOA) - Border patrol agents make multiple arrests near Hereford, AZ.
On Sep. 9, agents at the Brian A. Terry Station say suspected migrants entered an SUV along a remote area near SR-92 near Hereford, AZ.
9/7: Brian A. Terry Station Agents observed suspected migrants enter an SUV along a remote area near SR-92 near Hereford, AZ. Agents conducted a vehicle stop which led to the arrest of two U.S. citizens, three migrants, and the seizure of two firearms. #Vigilance pic.twitter.com/vacVhjSRAp— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 17, 2023
According to a tweet from John R. Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector, agents conducted a vehicle stop which led to the arrest of two U.S. citizens, three migrants, and the seizure of two firearms.
