Border patrol shooting leaves one dead

AJO, Ariz. (KVOA) - A person is dead after Border Patrol was involved in a shooting near Ajo.
According to Customs and Border Protection, on May 18 around 10 p.m. while assisting the Tohono O’odham Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station were involved in a shooting incident at the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo
The shooting resulted in the death of an individual.
The shooting is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, with FBI & Tohono O’odham Police investigating as well.
