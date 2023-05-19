 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.
breaking

Border patrol shooting leaves one dead

  • Updated
  • 0
Gun

AJO, Ariz. (KVOA) - A person is dead after Border Patrol was involved in a shooting near Ajo.

According to Customs and Border Protection, on May 18 around 10 p.m. while assisting the Tohono O’odham Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station were involved in a shooting incident at the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo

The shooting resulted in the death of an individual.

The shooting is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, with FBI & Tohono O’odham Police investigating as well.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as more information becomes available.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE