Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET IN FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Elevations Below 5000 feet in Fire Weather
Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Border Patrol agents involved in a high speed chase

  • Updated
  • 0
CBP Border Patrol badge
CBP / Twitter

BROWNSVILLE, Tex. (KVOA) - On April 7, a vehicle crashed after fleeing the Boca Chica station with Fort Brown Border Patrol station agents in high pursuit.

The crash happened in Brownsville, Texas along Highway 4 westbound on Boca Chica Boulevard and South Indiana Avenue where the fleeing vehicle collided with another vehicle.

Agents witnessed the driver and rear passenger fleeing the vehicle and requested emergency medical services for the driver and passenger of the second vehicle at the scene.

The suspect was apprehended moments after the crash occurred and the Texas Department of Public Safety seized the car.

The fleeing driver and passenger were taken to the Fort Brown station for processing.

Further investigation revealed the suspect was previously convicted of murder, possession of controlled substances and marijuana, and illegal reentry into the U.S.

