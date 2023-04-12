Border Patrol agents involved in a high speed chase

BROWNSVILLE, Tex. (KVOA) - On April 7, a vehicle crashed after fleeing the Boca Chica station with Fort Brown Border Patrol station agents in high pursuit.

The crash happened in Brownsville, Texas along Highway 4 westbound on Boca Chica Boulevard and South Indiana Avenue where the fleeing vehicle collided with another vehicle.

Agents witnessed the driver and rear passenger fleeing the vehicle and requested emergency medical services for the driver and passenger of the second vehicle at the scene.

The suspect was apprehended moments after the crash occurred and the Texas Department of Public Safety seized the car.

The fleeing driver and passenger were taken to the Fort Brown station for processing.

Further investigation revealed the suspect was previously convicted of murder, possession of controlled substances and marijuana, and illegal reentry into the U.S.