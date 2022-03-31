Border crossings could increase if Title 42 is lifted

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local non-profit, Humane Borders believes with the expected lift of Title 42, many migrants will be crossing the border to seek asylum.
"We're assuming many people will be able to come into the United States and wait for their hearing," said Doug Ruopp from Humane Borders. "People who are not and think this is the time to cross the border, we don't know how great the numbers will be."
This means local shelters could see a surge.
"Now they are going to get the first hearing of asylum and get into shelters and the shelters are going to be overwhelmed," said Ruopp.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway supports ending Title 42 because he believes it has created a lot of repeat crossings.
"Forty percent of the crossing are repeat crossings, so they aren't processed fully," he said. "They're turned lose at the border then they try again so it actually caused more of a problem."
Hathaway said the policy has also kept people from having their day in court.
"I think it was something unfair. Under the constitution, we're all supposed to have our day in court and be able to have our cases adjudicated," he said. "So I think it's going to move back to a more just situation."