Bonds' senior season is a winner

SACRAMENTO (KVOA) -- Talie Bonds stretched her winning streak to seven on Thursday in 100-meter hurdles races this season.
The UA senior clocked a 12.86 to take first place in Heat No. 2 at the NCAA Track and Field West Regionals in Sacramento, California.
Her time was the second-best overall behind Arkansas's Ackera Nugent (12.72).
She advances to Saturday's quarterfinal where she will need to finish in one of the Top 8 positions to advance to the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas (June 7-10).
Bonds (12.65) is the current record-holder at UA in the 100 hurdles. She matched the previous mark this season (12.96) and then reset it twice more. The 12.65 is the fifth fastest time in the NCAA this season.
The Las Vegas, Nevada-native has won the event in five straight meets with seven race wins overall.
Her last lost at the event was at the Island Relays in the Bahamas to Texas A&M's Jaiya Covington.
Bonds also had a stellar indoor season where she broke the UA record in the 60-meter hurdles on three different occasions.
BONDS WIN STREAK
- (1st) (12.96) Mar. 24 Willie Williams Classic
- (1st) (12.67) Apr. 7 Jim Click Shootout
- (1st) (12.65) Apr. 15 63rd Annual Mt. SAC Relays
- (1st) (12.95) Apr. 29 Desert Heat Classic
- (1st) (12.75) May 12 Pac-12 Championships (Preliminary)
- (1st) (12.75) May 14 Pac-12 Championships (Final)
- (1st) (12.86) May 25 NCAA West Regional (1st Round)
QUALIFIERS
Two other Arizona Tracksters joined Bonds on Thursday in advancing to their competition quarterfinals on Saturday.
Neysia Howard ran a big-time personal best (23.32) in the women’s 200m to finish in the top-24 and advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals in the event.
Alisa Lyesina advanced to Saturday’s women’s 800m quarterfinals (2:06.89) after finishing in the top-24.
Wednesday quarterfinal qualifiers included Trayvion White-Austin in the 200m (20.94).
Four Wildcats in the field punched their tickets to the NCAA Championships in Austin
- Jordan Geist (2nd-shot put, 2nd-hammer throw)
- Zach Landa (4th-shot put)
- Youssef Koudssi (6th-shot put)
- Jared O’Riley (12th-javelin).
That is the most individual throwers that have advanced to the outdoor finals for the Wildcats in program history.
The competition continues on Friday and Saturday.