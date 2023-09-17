CORONADO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (KVOA) — The Bolt Wildfire reaches 23% containment Saturday afternoon.
This is according to the most recent update from the Coronado national Forest.
Due to increased complexity, the Bolt Wildfire will be transitioned to Type 3 IC Ashley D’Antonio tomorrow morning.
Authorities at Coronado National Forest confirmed the Bolt Wildfire was active in the Santa Catalina Ranger District September 14.
Santa Catalina Ranger District - Type 4 Organization – Incident Commander Jeff Fulgham CNF estimates the fire at 500 acres.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Rose Canyon Lake will be closed to visitors as our helicopters use it as a water dipping site. There is no estimated reopening date. Officials are asking that