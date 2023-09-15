 Skip to main content
Bolt Wildfire at 0% containment

Bolt Wildfire

Courtesy: Coronado National Forest

 By Zachary Jackson

CORONADO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (KVOA) - Authorities at Coronado National Forest have confirmed the Bolt Wildfire is active in the Santa Catalina Ranger District as of Sep. 14.

Santa Catalina Ranger District - Type 4 Organization – Incident Commander Jeff Fulgham CNF estimates the fire at 75 acres  with 0% containment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

