Bolt Wildfire at 0% containment

CORONADO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (KVOA) - Authorities at Coronado National Forest have confirmed the Bolt Wildfire is active in the Santa Catalina Ranger District as of Sep. 14.
Santa Catalina Ranger District - Type 4 Organization – Incident Commander Jeff Fulgham CNF estimates the fire at 75 acres with 0% containment.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.
