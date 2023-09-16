Boil water notice sent to some Vail residents after water outage Thursday

VAIL, Ariz. (KVOA) - Certain residents in Vail received a warning from Vail Water Company regarding a water outage in the area, recommending that those residents boil their water before using.
The email was sent to residents in the affected area and said in part,
"Vail Water Company underwent a water outage on 9/14/2023 due to a water main break...These conditions may pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment to persons served by the system. As a precaution, we are issuing this notice to keep you informed about this potential public health risk, and to provide updates on what we are doing to make the water safe."
Residents who have been notified, and therefore are in the affected area, should not drink the water without boiling it first.
The company recommends boiling for one minute and letting it cool before using - or use bottled water.
This should be done for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.
Vail Water Company says they are monitoring the situation, and they say the company will have this matter resolved no later than Tuesday September 19, 2023.
