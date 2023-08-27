Boil-water notice issued after E. coli found in water supply near Phantom Ranch at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, ARIZ. (KVOA)- Visitors at the Grand Canyon National Park's Phantom Ranch are being told to boil their water before consuming after e-coli bacteria was detected in the water supply.
The Boil-water Advisory was issued after the bacteria was detected on Friday.
Park officials said that as of right now the only affected areas of the park are Phantom Ranch and the immediate vicinity. Officials said bacterial contamination can be caused by increased run-off from heavy rains or due to a break in the distribution system.