Body in barrel exposed as level of Lake Mead drops

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A body inside a barrel was found over the weekend on the newly exposed bottom of Nevada’s Lake Mead as drought depletes of the largest U.S. reservoirs. Officials are predicting it could be just the first of more grim discoveries. Las Vegas police say there's a good chance more human remains will turn up as the lake's water level drops more. He says personal items found inside the barrel with skeletal remains indicate the person died in the 1980s. Boaters spotted the barrel Sunday. The drought-starved reservoir on the Colorado River behind Hoover Dam is so depleted that Las Vegas is now pumping water from deeper within Lake Mead.
