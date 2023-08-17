Body identified after fiery Green Valley crash

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 200 PM MST.

* At 114 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of
Sonoita, or 15 miles east of Tubac, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin and Madera Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
County through 200 PM MST...

At 112 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Vail, or 12 miles southeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. This
storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De
Tucson, Tucson International Airport, Summit, Saguaro National Park
East and Rita Ranch.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 266 and 294.
Interstate 19 near mile marker 57.
Route 83 between mile markers 43 and 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Body identified after fiery Green Valley crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Green Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department has identified the victim of a terrible crash in Green Valley.

According to PCSD the driver was 38-year-old Luz Padilla-Fragozo.

Fragozo died after being involved in a deadly car fire early Tuesday morning.

At 2:00 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a fire near I-19 and East Continental Road.

Additional information indicated a vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Once Green Valley Fire Department extinguished the blaze, deputies discovered a body in the vehicle, burned beyond recognition.

The incident was captured on video, confirming only one vehicle was involved.

The vehicle exited southbound I-19 at Continental Road and struck a light pole, rolled, and caught fire.

The investigation remains ongoing.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Recommended for you