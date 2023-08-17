Body identified after fiery Green Valley crash

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima County through 200 PM MST... At 112 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Vail, or 12 miles southeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson, Tucson International Airport, Summit, Saguaro National Park East and Rita Ranch. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 266 and 294. Interstate 19 near mile marker 57. Route 83 between mile markers 43 and 58. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH