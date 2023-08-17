Body identified after fiery Green Valley crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department has identified the victim of a terrible crash in Green Valley.
According to PCSD the driver was 38-year-old Luz Padilla-Fragozo.
Fragozo died after being involved in a deadly car fire early Tuesday morning.
At 2:00 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a fire near I-19 and East Continental Road.
Additional information indicated a vehicle was engulfed in flames.
Once Green Valley Fire Department extinguished the blaze, deputies discovered a body in the vehicle, burned beyond recognition.
The incident was captured on video, confirming only one vehicle was involved.
The vehicle exited southbound I-19 at Continental Road and struck a light pole, rolled, and caught fire.
The investigation remains ongoing.
