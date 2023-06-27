Huachuca City prepares to evacuate as Western Hemp Fire spreads

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to Fort Huachuca a wildfire is spreading near Canelo and Western Hemp roads. Huachuca City's evacuation status is at SET.
The Forest Service is providing air support to the Western Hemp Fire on Fort Huachuca. pic.twitter.com/BtF5d74nNF— Fort Huachuca Arizona (@Fort_Huachuca) June 27, 2023
The fire is at around 500 acres.
Fort Huachuca says the West Gate is closed and an evacuation order is in place for Black Tower.
Black Tower is a soldier training area where they fly UAV's. The soldiers have been evacuated and 100% accounted for.
The Forest Service has launched air support according to Fort Huachuca. Firefighters are on the ground.
Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE