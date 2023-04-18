Black Hawk helicopter to land at the University of Arizona Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – An Arizona Army National Guard crew will land a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on the University of Arizona Mall on Tuesday morning for public viewing during a recruitment event.

The Black Hawk will land at 10:30 a.m. between the Ina E. Gittings Building and Richard Jefferson Gymnasium and will be open to the university community and the public to view. The helicopter will take off at 3:30 p.m.

Due to the wind generated from takeoffs and landings, the University of Arizona Police Department and Parking and Transportation Services will close East University Boulevard between North Cherry Avenue and North Campbell Avenue 20 minutes before landing and takeoff.

Lt. Col. Tim Woods said the visit is part of an officer professional development event, which will also involve a presentation by Woods to students about his 25 years as a Black Hawk pilot in the Arizona Army National Guard.\