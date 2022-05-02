Black bear found stuck inside car in Connecticut

CORNWALL, Conn. (NBC News) - A Connecticut man was startled to find a bear in his mother's car, but that is not all this bear damaged.
A "beary" unique intruder inside Cody Giollotti's mother in law's car.
"Yea, it looked like a teenage kid that passed out in his car after a long night of partying and his mom found out about it," he said. "You know, it was really funny. Then he started freaking out, the car was rocking back and forth that's when I realized, this bear's about to come bustin' out of here."
But before the bear came face to face with Giollotti and a Deep Encon police called in to help, the bear made quite the mess - pit stop no. 1, Giollotti's truck.
"So at first, it had gone over to my Toyota over here - which I just got - and kind of tore the seat," he said. "And you know what, my daughter may have left a cookie, that may have been why he went in my truck."
Then the bear changed course, making his way to grandma's car.
"Yea, it's completely wrecked, the door panel is all off, I mean it's shot, you know," he said. "It doesn't look like he did too much damage up here. You see his paw prints all over the place."
Giollotti says the bear made sure to mark his territory.
"It stinks to high heaven," he said.
Before the officer deployed a bean bag round, scaring it off.
Giollotti bets it'll be back.