BizTucson: Steele Children's Research Center celebrates 30 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Researchers and doctors are changing the world of pediatric healthcare right here in our own backyard.
The Steele Children's Research Center ranks in the top 20 percent of all pediatric research centers in the entire country. This year, they're celebrating 30 years of research!
"We have made incredible strides over the last 30 years of improving the lives of kids by making new discoveries to treat many of the illnesses our children suffer from," said Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan, the director of the Steele Children's Research Center.
Ghishan has been leading the team of experts at the center for the past 28 years, making major discoveries, especially with autoimmune disorders.
"As a measure of our success, recently we received a 3.5 million dollar grant from the National Institute of Health to develop a newer treatment for patients that have ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease," said Ghishan.
This is the only research facility in the entire state of Arizona dedicated to improving the lives of kids - kids that are right here in Arizona, and across the globe.
"Many of the children come to us from many places around the country and in fact, from around the world because of our expertise in certain areas," said Ghishan.
Their research is far from over.
"We have a 10-year plan that we are halfway through focusing on autoimmune diseases, developmental pediatrics...as well as the genetic sequencing or the whole genome," said Lori Stratton, the development director. "As Dr. Ghishan says, medicine and advances in research that we do in a year now, used to take 100 years. So research is moving so quickly. There are so many opportunities."
To read more about this center you can click here for our partnership with BizTucson, or you can head directly to their website here:
BizTUCSON – The Region's Business Magazine
Welcome to the University of Arizona Steele Children’s Research Center | University of Arizona Department of Pediatrics
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE