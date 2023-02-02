BizTucson Magazine: Tucson Desert Song Festival

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson's partnership with BizTucson Magazine continues.
This time, we are highlighting the art of classical music.
Artists from coast to coast are gathering in Tucson over the next couple of months for the Tucson Desert Song Festival.
"Here we are introducing our population in Southern Arizona to really the finest singers in the world," said Jeannette Segel, President of the Board of Tucson Desert Song Festival.
Concerts, full operas and symphony performances - that's what the Desert Song Festival brings to Tucson.
Working with a handful of arts organizations around the city, this festival brings in the best of the best.
"We collaborate with all the major arts groups in Tucson, the symphony, the opera, the school of music and a number of others. And we support them bringing big name singers to Tucson," said festival coordinator George Hanson.
This is the festival's eleventh year. And year after year, it continues to grow.
"I think the growth is reflected in the quality of the artistry and the music making in particular of all the groups," said Hanson.
The festival is happening Jan. 18 until Feb. 19, and then again from March 21 through April 6. The widespread dates allow musicians from all over the world to make their way to Tucson.
"Whenever we can grab a great singer that otherwise would have never been able to come to Tucson, when we have an opportunity, we place that person on that date," said Hanson.
The festival promotes the growth of the arts community here in Tucson and the growth of the city itself.
"People will recognize Tucson as a world class arts community and a destination," said Segel.