Biologists get ready to release captive-born wolf puppies into the wild

PHOENIX. (KVOA) - According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, sixteen Mexican wolf pups have been fostered into the wild from captivity in 2023.
The pups traveled from four captive facilities and placed into six wild dens in eastern Arizona and Western New Mexico.
AZGFD says two weeks after being born, the wolf pups are transported to a den in the wild and mixed with similarly aged wild pups.
“Fostering is like a relay race for conservation,” said Agapito Lopez, a wolf technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “These pups start at SAFE zoos and wolf centers, are handed off to be flown on donated private flights arranged by LightHawk, then given health checks and tube fed by our trained veterinarians, and finally are hiked into their new wild dens by IFT field staff. It’s a carefully orchestrated process involving dozens of dedicated individuals.”
The Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team will monitor and document survival of fostered pups.
This year is the 25th anniversary of Mexican wolf reintroduction to the wild. At the end of 2022, there were a minimum of 241 Mexican wolves in Arizona and New Mexico.
