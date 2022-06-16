Biker brawl that resulted in 8 arrests in Pima County was over territory

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson has learned new information in that story involving the Hells Angels that happened a month ago.

Pima County Sheriff's Department along with multiple agencies arrested eight people and served seven search warrants in Pima and Yavapai counties.

"Right now, this investigation has led us to this outlaw motorcycle gang," Deputy Marissa Hernandez, PCSD spokeswoman said. "It appears that the assault was rooted in dispute over territory."

Two men were stabbed with life-threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital last fall. Both survived.

Through the course of the investigation by the sheriff's detectives in the Robbery Assault unit, they have evidence showing the eight people arrested are members of the Hells Angels.

Richard Vitale, Peter Bacon, Douglas Dam and Charles Cornett were arrested in Pima County.

The remaining four, Robert Crane, Michael Koepke, Frank Corey and Nicholas Campos were arrested in Yavapai County by U.S. Marshals.

Some evidence gathered included a jacket bearing the Hells Angels emblem, and another with the Pagans emblem.

Detectives said the brawl at a southside bar was over territory. The Hells Angels trying to gain dominance over a particular area. However, this is also concerning to the public.

"It's incredibly dangerous the sheriff's department takes these types of incidents very seriously," Hernandez said. "This could get innocent civilians hurt."

Officials said this has been a challenging case to investigate. However, the arrests and the evidence from the search warrants are sending a message. This kind of violence will not be tolerated.