Biker brawl suspect, suspected Hells Angel member appears in court

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man authorities said is affiliated with the Hells Angels and suspected of being involved in bar room stabbing appeared in court Thursday night.

Robert Crane was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Yavapai County last week. He was extradited to Tucson this week and booked into the Pima County Jail.

He made his initial appearance in video court.

Crane had an arrest warrant out of Justice court.

The judge listed the charges, conspired aggravated assault, deadly weapon dangerous instrument and participating in a criminal street gang."

Bond listed on the warrant was $50,000. The defense attorney wanted him released to pretrial services.

The defense attorney told the judge: "He has ties to the community he is employed; he has confirmed housing and no criminal history."

The county attorney requested a $20,000 bond. The prosecutor explained charges stemmed from a stabbing at a bar that occurred on Oct. 23, 2021.

"The defendant along with seven other males went into the bar," the prosecutor said. "The information contained in the warrant; he is a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang. Went into the bar confronted members of another gang before a stabbing incident occurred."

In May, seven search warrants were served here in and Yavapai County, eight people were arrested.

So, what was initially a bar room brawl turned into something much more dangerous, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos who spoke to News 4 Tucson in an earlier interview.

"It turned into more than we ever anticipated and that involved not just the Hells Angels but other motorcycle gangs," he said. "It was really a gang conflict between gang turf."

A check with jail records showed none of the eight arrested remained behind bars.

Robert Crane was released after he posted a $5,000 cash bond. He is due in court on June 27.