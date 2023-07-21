 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 108 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Biggest Threat: Heat

Ready for another record breaking afternoon? Extreme heat continues but thunderstorm coverage increases this weekend...

We hit 112° AGAIN making yesterday the 6th day in a row of 110°+ heat in Tucson! We also shattered the record high of 109° set back in 1989. This unprecedented heat will be the biggest threat across Southeastern Arizona so remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM. The Excessive Heat Warning continues until Saturday at 10 PM. It includes all of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County but excludes the Sky Islands.

The only relief from the heat will be daily rounds of thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop quickly where these develop but coverage will vary day to day. The best chance today will be from Tucson to the south and east, especially in Santa Cruz and Cochise County. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible and the main threats continue to be damaging wind, blowing dust and localized heavy rainfall. Storm coverage increases this weekend so more of Southeastern Arizona will get a bite of storms. Stay storm alert!

  • Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 112° (110° in 2006)
  • Tonight: Scattered storms then partly cloudy (40%). Low: 83°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (50%). High: 110° (108° in 2006)

