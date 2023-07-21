Biggest Threat: Heat

Ready for another record breaking afternoon? Extreme heat continues but thunderstorm coverage increases this weekend...
We hit 112° AGAIN making yesterday the 6th day in a row of 110°+ heat in Tucson! We also shattered the record high of 109° set back in 1989. This unprecedented heat will be the biggest threat across Southeastern Arizona so remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM. The Excessive Heat Warning continues until Saturday at 10 PM. It includes all of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County but excludes the Sky Islands.
The only relief from the heat will be daily rounds of thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop quickly where these develop but coverage will vary day to day. The best chance today will be from Tucson to the south and east, especially in Santa Cruz and Cochise County. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible and the main threats continue to be damaging wind, blowing dust and localized heavy rainfall. Storm coverage increases this weekend so more of Southeastern Arizona will get a bite of storms. Stay storm alert!
- Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 112° (110° in 2006)
- Tonight: Scattered storms then partly cloudy (40%). Low: 83°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (50%). High: 110° (108° in 2006)