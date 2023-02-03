Big Weekend Warm up!

Happy Friday! It will be a breezy day but temperatures are finally starting to warm up...
It's another cold morning with temperatures back in the 20s and 30s but a few spots are already waking up on the breezy side and that is keeping temperatures in the 40s and even low 50s!! It will be breezy to windy at times with gusts up to 40 mph, especially late this morning and into the early afternoon. Otherwise, expect a warmer day with highs in the 60s and low 70s and a few high clouds!
A ridge of high pressure will continue to warm us up just in time for the weekend! Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon and then push close to 80 by Sunday! Overnight lows will be slightly "warmer" as well in the 30s and 40s. It doesn't last though as colder temperatures settle in early next week thanks to a passing system.
This system will pick up the wind again on Monday and temperatures will fall back below average into the 50s and low to mid 60s. Overnight lows will also drop back into the 20s and 30s. At this time, most of Southeastern Arizona will stay dry with the exception of the White Mountains, where some high elevation snow will be possible.
- Today: Warmer and breezy with a few clouds. High: 72°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 41°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 76°