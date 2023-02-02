Tons of sun today!

Back below average this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s across Southeastern Arizona!
Today is Groundhog day and this morning marks the 16th day in a row that temperatures have dropped below 40 degrees in Tucson. We haven't had a stretch this long since January of 2011!
Temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. Tonight, temperatures will be cold again with lows back in the 20s and 30s!
A ridge of high pressure will then warm us up just in time for the weekend! Highs will warm into the 70s beginning tomorrow and it will be breezy at times as well. Temperatures will then push close to 80 by Sunday! Overnight lows will be slightly "warmer" as well in the 30s and 40s. It doesn't last though as colder temperatures settle in early next week thanks to a passing system.
- Today: Sunny and cool. High: 65°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 39°
- Tomorrow: Warmer, breezy and partly cloudy. High: 71°