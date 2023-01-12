Big Warm Up!

Temperatures will rebound back into the low to mid 70s today through Saturday before we see some BIG changes!
Highs will warm several degrees above average, especially on Friday, thanks to high pressure. Temperatures will push into the upper 70s for the warmest spots and some records could be tied or broken but it doesn't last..
Temperatures will begin to cool down on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s with increasing cloud cover all ahead of our next weather maker!
A few systems will impact us Sunday through Tuesday bringing colder temperatures, wind, light rain and high elevation snow!
Rainfall totals during this time frame will be highest to the north and northeast of Tucson with 0.50” to 1.0" possible. From Tucson to the south and southeast around 0.10” to 0.50” will be possible.
The snow level will stay above 6,000’ with up to 18" in the White Mountains and up to 10" in the Catalinas, Rincons and Pinaleno Mountains especially above 8,000'. Confidence is low on rain and snowfall amounts so continue to stay tuned but it will definitely get colder with highs dropping into the 50s and low 60s for the warmest spots starting on Sunday. It will also be windy with gusts around 30 to 35 mph so remember to secure loose objects!
- Today: Warmer and sunny. High: 74°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 45°
- Tomorrow: Warm and mostly sunny. High: 77°