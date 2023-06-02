BIG warm up soon...

Happy Friday! It will be another beautiful day on tap with highs only climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s for the warmest spots.
We're off to a comfortable start this morning with temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s across Southeastern Arizona! Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s around lunchtime so it will be beautiful for anything outdoors. By the mid afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for the warmest spots. Enjoy because we have a BIG warm up in store for the end of the weekend and into early next week.
As we head into the upcoming weekend, the White Mountains and areas along the AZ/NM border have a chance for isolated storms but the rest of us will stay dry and will warm up! Highs will push into the upper 90s by Sunday and there is a chance we could hit our second 100° in Tucson especially by Monday!
Another system will impact us early next week, dropping temperatures back below normal and bringing more afternoon breezes.
- Today: Beautiful and sunny. High: 89°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 61°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 95°