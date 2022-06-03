BIG warm up next week...

Triple digits are taking over the next 7 days but enjoy today through the weekend with highs near 100°. As we work our way through next weekend temperatures could range between 105° and 110°!
Highs will push to around 100°/101° in the hottest spots today through the weekend and a system brushing passed us to the north will pick up the wind as well. Expect sustained wind between 5 and 14 mph with gusts around 25 to 30 mph. Remember, one less spark means one less wildfire!
New Mexico will get in on some moisture today and most models are keeping all of the activity well to the east. However, areas along the AZ/NM Border could get in on some dry thunderstorms and the big concern with that will be new wildfires in Eastern Cochise County or Greenlee County. Unfortunately, most of the state is staying dry for at least the next 7 days...
A strong ridge of high pressure will build through next work week and we're looking at the hottest temperatures of the year so far! Highs will climb over 105° starting on Tuesday and that could continue through next weekend...
Always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Hot, breezy and sunny. High: 101°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 65°
- Tomorrow: Breezy, hot and mostly sunny. High: 101°