Big cool down tomorrow!

It will be another beautiful, warm day with highs back in the low 90s this afternoon. The wind will also begin to pick up with gusts around 15 to 20 mph later today...
Temperatures will warm back into the low 90s today but a system passing by to the north of us will cool us down into the low 80s by tomorrow! Unfortunately, this system will also bring strong, gusty wind tomorrow with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. The strongest wind will be east of Tucson in Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County where a Fire Weather Watch is in effect Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. Patchy blowing dust will also be possible!
After this system passes through, temperatures will begin to warm back into the 90s by the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend.
Meanwhile an area of low pressure will develop to the southwest of us and that could bring some moisture to Southeastern Arizona this weekend! The best chance for mostly dry storms on Saturday will be near the New Mexico border with better coverage on Sunday from Tucson eastward. This trend could continue into the new work week with a chance for daily thunderstorms and light rainfall! Stay tuned for more details!
- Today: Sunny, warm and breezy. High: 92°
- Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 53°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, cooler and windy. High: 80°