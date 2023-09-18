Big changes on the way for the first weekend of fall!

It will be another hot afternoon with highs pushing to the triple digit mark but a nice cool down is in store for the first weekend of fall...
It's gorgeous outside with temperatures mainly in the 60s and 70s across Southeastern Arizona. Highs will push back into the low triple digits this afternoon for the hottest spots with tons of sunshine. More of the same overnight!
We're transitioning from summer to fall by the end of the work week as a system passes by to the north of us midweek! This system will bring breezy conditions and "cooler" temperatures with highs dropping into the low 90s for the warmest spots by Saturday!
The wind will begin to pick up as early as Wednesday afternoon but the windiest day is shaping up to be Thursday with gusts between 25 and 35 mph possible. We could also see "some" moisture Wednesday night into Thursday but only isolated showers and storms are anticipated at this time, especially near the International Border. Otherwise expect a few passing clouds from time to time.
Temperatures will drop after this system passes with highs in the 80s and low 90s by Saturday, which is also the first full day of fall! It officially begins Friday night at 11:50 PM. Overnight lows also will drop into the 50s and low 60s across Southeastern Arizona.
- Today: Hot and sunny. High: 100°
- Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 67°
- Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 97°