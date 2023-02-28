 Skip to main content
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan goes before the Supreme Court Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan goes before the Supreme Court Tuesday. Here's what borrowers need to know

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan goes before the Supreme Court Tuesday.

 Seth Wenig/AP

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Tuesday on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

The plan, which cancels up to 20-thousand dollars of student debt for each borrower who qualifies, has been on hold as it makes its way through the courts.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Tuesday on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

In one case being argued Tuesday, six republican-led states say they would be harmed financially if the program goes into effect. The other involves two borrowers in Texas who don't fully qualify for debt forgiveness.

Plaintiffs in both cases argue the government doesn't have the authority to cancel loan debt under the proposed rules of the program.

If you are a student at the University of Arizona or a parent of a student, and you’re interested in learning more about who qualifies for this plan, you can click here.

