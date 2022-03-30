 Skip to main content
Biden signs anti-lynching bill named after Emmett Till

WASINGTON, D.C. -- President Biden today signed into a law a bill to make lynching a crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Named the "Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act" after a 14 year old boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955.

The bill allows a crime to be prosecuted as lynching when a hate crime results in a death or injury.

The bill breezed through both houses of congress and received support from both parties.

Congress first took up the legislation decades ago, but a bill never made it through both houses of congress until this month.