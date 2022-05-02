 Skip to main content
Biden, Mexican president confer on migration, diplomacy

joe biden Andrés Manuel López Obrador president
Agencia de Noticias ANDES / CC BY-SA 2.0 PBS NewsHour / YouTube

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden and Mexico’s Andres Manuel López Obrador agreed in a phone call Friday to do more to promote “just, humane and effective efforts to reduce irregular migration” at the southern border. López Obrador tweeted that the nearly hourlong conversation was “cordial” and that they “spoke of issues of interest to the bilateral relationship.” The agenda included the end of coronavirus restrictions on asylum seekers trying to come to the U.S. The planned May 23 end of the restrictions could lead to a rush of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border. The leaders also discussed the upcoming Summit of the Americas in June in Los Angeles.

