Biden-Harris pilot program aims to revitalize Tucson and other communities

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tuesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $900,000 for the Atravessando Comunidade: Tucson’s Greenway and Bike/Ped Bridge Project in Tucson, Arizona through the new Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program.

The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program is a first-of-its-kind initiative to reconnect communities that are cut off from opportunity and burdened by past transportation infrastructure decisions. This is one of 45 projects receiving a historic $185 million in grant awards.

These projects will help revitalize communities, provide access to jobs and opportunity, and reduce pollution.

The project aims to support pre-construction tasks for the Airport Wash Greenway, while the major scope of the project is to construct a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-19 to Nebraska Street.

President Biden recently issued a new executive order directing agencies to further advance racial equity and support for underserved communities including through federal actions that strengthen equitable development and expand economic opportunity in rural communities.

Biden says restoring communities like these helps give everyone a fair chance at accessing jobs and essential services such as healthcare services, grocery stores, and places of worship.

In the early 1960s, the social fabric of several diverse, largely Hispanic South Tucson Neighborhoods were severed by the construction of I-19.

With over a quarter of the population living in poverty, this has led to over 60 years of South Tucson residents who previously had direct access to the Santa Cruz River now trapped behind the walls of a freeway, being exposed to air and noise pollution and living in a food desert, while being cut-off from economic opportunity with especially limited bicycle and pedestrian access.